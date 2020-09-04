Global
Serena Williams Beats Sloane Stephens at U.S. Open
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Serena Williams Beats Sloane Stephens at U.S. Open
Saturday, 5 September 2020 (
28 minutes ago
)
Williams, the No. 3 seed, won after dropping the first set to Stephens.
Tennis: Serena Williams not perfect as she sets up Sloane Stephens showdown at US Open
Yes, Serena Williams won in straight sets again. And yes, she moved into an all-American showdown at the US Open against Sloane Stephens. But this win did not...
New Zealand Herald
2 days ago
US Open 2020: Serena Williams through after battle with Sloane Stephens
Six-time champion Serena Williams fights back from a slow start to beat fellow American Sloane Stephens and reach the US Open last 16.
BBC News
29 minutes ago
Serena Williams vs. Sloane Stephens: Highly anticipated match highlights historic U.S. Open women's draw
A record 12 Black players were in the U.S. Open women's draw, the most in the Grand Slam's 140-year history.
USATODAY.com
9 hours ago
