Trump: Kamala Harris will never be president

Biden's Lead Over Trump Is Steady



Recent polls reveal that Joe Biden maintains his grip on the 2020 race for president. CNN reports Biden's up 52% to 42% over President Donald Trump among likely voters nationally. Biden has a 50% to 44% edge over Trump in the key battleground state of Wisconsin as well. Biden's point advantages are the exact same they were before the party conventions. The polls are reflective of a race that barely budges even after two conventions, protests and unrest.

