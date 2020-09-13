US Open men's final signals beginning of the end for tennis' Big Three of Djokovic, Federer and Nadal

Naomi Osaka says quarantine gave her a 'chance to slow down'.



US Open winner Naomi Osaka says the quarantine gave her a "chance to slowdown". The 22-year-old from Japan was comprehensively outplayed by VictoriaAzarenka in the first set of the women's final but recovered brilliantly totriumph 1-6 6-3 6-3. She said: “My life was always go, go tennis-wise,especially after the previous US Open that I won. It definitely acceleratedthings, and I’ve never had a chance to slow down. "The quarantine definitelygave me a chance to think a lot about things, what I want to accomplish, whatI want people to remember me by. I came into this tournament with thatmindset. I think it definitely helped me out.”

