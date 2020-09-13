|
US Open men's final signals beginning of the end for tennis' Big Three of Djokovic, Federer and Nadal
Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Either Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev will win his first Grand Slam title in a U.S. Open final that could foreshadow the future of men's tennis.
Dominic Thiem Austrian tennis player
US Open 2020: Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev set for New York finalGerman fifth seed Alexander Zverev says "the two best players in the world" are contesting the US Open men's final when he plays second seed Dominic...
WorldNews
Who will claim their first Grand Slam? Zverev & Thiem ready for US Open finalA first-time Grand Slam champion will be crowned at Flushing Meadows on Sunday - will it be Alexander Zverev or Dominic Thiem?
BBC News
US Open men's final: Dominic Thiem vs. Alexander Zverev will produce a first-time Grand Slam champDominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev face off in the first US Open final since 2014 that won't include Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer.
USATODAY.com
US Open 2020: Dominic Thiem overcomes Daniil Medvedev to reach finalDominic Thiem will face Alexander Zverev in Sunday's US Open men's final after defeating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in a semi-final of high quality.
BBC News
US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September
Naomi Osaka says quarantine gave her a 'chance to slow down'.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35Published
'I've tried to mature' - Osaka on how coronavirus break helped her win US OpenUS Open champion Naomi Osaka says the time she was forced to take off tennis because of the coronavirus pandemic helped her win a third Grand Slam.
BBC News
Rafael Nadal Spanish tennis player
Nadal to skip U.S. Open over COVID-19 concerns
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17Published
My heart said no to U.S. Open defence, says Nadal
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:50Published
Roger Federer Swiss tennis player
Rafa Nadal Not Defending US Open Title
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Federer stuns young Italian fans with surprise visit
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:35Published
Alexander Zverev German tennis player
Zverev Reaches First Grand Slam Final
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Grand Slam (tennis) the four most important tennis tournaments
Naomi Osaka defeats Victoria Azarenka to win second U.S. OpenThis is Osaka's second U.S. Open championship and third Grand Slam title.
CBS News
Osaka fights back against Azarenka to win US OpenNaomi Osaka fights back against Victoria Azarenka in a gripping US Open final to claim her third Grand Slam title.
BBC News
