Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, 1st Match, IPL 2020 Abu Dhabi Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch
Friday, 18 September 2020 () MI vs CSK Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, MI vs CSK, CSK Dream11 Team Player List, MI Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Head to Head.
Mumbai Indians reached Abu Dhabi on September 19 ahead of their opening match of Indian Premier League 2020. Staff waved MI flags to give them a warm welcome. Mumbai Indians to play Chennai Super Kings in tournament opener today.
Half-centuries from Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis, coupled with a blistering six-ball cameo from Sam Curran, helped last year's runners-up Chennai Super Kings beat reigning champions Mumbai Indians..