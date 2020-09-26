Global  
 

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, 9th Match, IPL 2020 Sharjah Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch

DNA Saturday, 26 September 2020
IPL 2020 Live Streaming - Where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab: Rajasthan Royas started their IPL 2020 campaign on a high with a big win against Chennai Super Kings while Kings XI Punjab recovered from their loss to Delhi Capitals in fine style by thrashing Royal Challengers Bangalore. Here are the live streaming...
News video: IPL 2020: Former cricketer CM Deepak predicts who will win, KXIP or RR | Oneindia News

IPL 2020: Former cricketer CM Deepak predicts who will win, KXIP or RR | Oneindia News 05:10

 Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab will both aim to continue their winning run when they lock horns with each other in 9th match of IPL 2020 in Sharjah on Sunday. Former cricketer CM Deepak predicts predicts winning team in the match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals. He says that It's a...

IPL 2020 - Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Probable 11s, Sharjah weather and pitch report

 Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) face each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match No. 9 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
