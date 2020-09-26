Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, 9th Match, IPL 2020 Sharjah Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch
Saturday, 26 September 2020 () IPL 2020 Live Streaming - Where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab: Rajasthan Royas started their IPL 2020 campaign on a high with a big win against Chennai Super Kings while Kings XI Punjab recovered from their loss to Delhi Capitals in fine style by thrashing Royal Challengers Bangalore. Here are the live streaming...
Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab will both aim to continue their winning run when they lock horns with each other in 9th match of IPL 2020 in Sharjah on Sunday. Former cricketer CM Deepak predicts predicts winning team in the match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals. He says that It's a...
Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first of the double header to be played today in the ongoing IPL 2020. The match will take place at Sheikh Zayed..