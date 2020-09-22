Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

RR vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings best XI - RR vs CSK LIVE at 7:30 PM

DNA Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
RR vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction - Check My IPL Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Player List, IPL 13 RR Dream11 Team Player List, CSK Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips and Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Head to Head...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: IPL 2020 | Match 04 | Preview | CSK vs RR | Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2020 | Match 04 | Preview | CSK vs RR | Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals 01:30

 After their impressive outing in the IPL opener against reigning champions Mumbai Indians, the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will be up against Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals in their second game of the season at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020: 'It's just one game', says Kings XI's Mayank Agarwal after losing to DC in first match [Video]

IPL 2020: 'It's just one game', says Kings XI's Mayank Agarwal after losing to DC in first match

Delhi Capitals beat the Kings XI Punjab in their first match of IPL 2020 in Dubai where the nailbiter ended in super over match. On being asked about the performance of his team, Punjab's opener..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:17Published
CSK beats MI | Rayudu's 71 helped Chennai take over Mumbai | IPL 2020 [Video]

CSK beats MI | Rayudu's 71 helped Chennai take over Mumbai | IPL 2020

Half-centuries from Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis, coupled with a blistering six-ball cameo from Sam Curran, helped last year's runners-up Chennai Super Kings beat reigning champions Mumbai Indians..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:25Published
IPL 2020: MI reaches Abu Dhabi to play tournament opener against CSK [Video]

IPL 2020: MI reaches Abu Dhabi to play tournament opener against CSK

Mumbai Indians reached Abu Dhabi on September 19 ahead of their opening match of Indian Premier League 2020. Staff waved MI flags to give them a warm welcome. Mumbai Indians to play Chennai Super Kings..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:24Published

Related news from verified sources

IPL 2020 - Clash of young guns vs Dad's Army in RR vs CSK clash

 Rajasthan Royals will take on Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020 clash in Sharjah and it will be a contest between the young and the old in IPL.
DNA

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for RR vs CSK IPL 2020

 RR vs CSK Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Player List, RR Dream11...
DNA

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, 4th Match, IPL 2020 Sharjah Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch

 Rajasthan Royals will take on Chennai Super Kings in their first match of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Here are the live streaming details...
DNA


Tweets about this