DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad best XI - DC vs SRH LIVE at 7:30 PM

KKR vs SRH Review and RR vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20



Kolkata Knight Riders brought their campaign back on track with a 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH captain David Warner opted to bat first but his team could manage to post only 142 runs in.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 16:56 Published 2 days ago

Hard to defend anyway if you don't put right total on board: David Warner



Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won by 7 wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 8th match of IPL-2020 in Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on September 26. While addressing the post match.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:08 Published 2 days ago