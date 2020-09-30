Global  
 

'I am Woman,' singer Helen Reddy dies at age 78

CBC.ca Wednesday, 30 September 2020 ()
Helen Reddy, who shot to stardom in the 1970s with her rousing feminist anthem I Am Woman and recorded a string of other hits, has died. She was 78.
Feminist icon Helen Reddy, the voice of empowerment anthem 'I Am Woman,' dies at 78

 Helen Reddy, the iconic '70s vocalist best known for her empowerment anthem "I Am Woman," has died at age 78.
