|
Melania Trump will 'continue to rest' at White House, thankful for 'prayers & support'
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
First lady Melania Trump tweeted that she is feeling good and will continue to "rest at home" in the White House.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Melania Trump First Lady of the United States
McConnell avoids WH citing COVID-19 concerns
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:11Published
Trump, Melania deal with COVID-19: How have past first ladies handled health crises?Past first ladies had to manage their husbands' health crises, too, but Edith Wilson would not be a good model to follow.
USATODAY.com
How's Melania? First lady 'feels well' and POTUS is feeling 'great!'Fans wonder how COVID-19-positive Melania Trump is feeling. She's not saying on Twitter but her chief of staff reports she continues to feel well.
USATODAY.com
Here is a list of other officials who have tested positive since President Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Chris Christie are among a running list of people who tested positive for COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
McGahn says there was no "hesitancy" about nominating Barrett in 2018In his first television interview since leaving the White House in late 2018, McGahn also praised President Trump for his nominations to the lower courts.
CBS News
White House doctor says Donald Trump won't transmit coronavirusThe White House doctor said President Donald Trump was no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus but did not say explicitly whether Trump had tested..
WorldNews
Twitter flags Trump claim of COVID-19 immunity
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:46Published
Trump says he's "immune" to coronavirusPresident Trump is claiming to be "immune" against the coronavirus, saying he got a complete sign off from White House doctors. This follows a letter by White..
CBS News
White House pivots again on stimulus negotiations after bipartisan backlashStars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See other free reports here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this