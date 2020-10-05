Global  
 

Melania Trump will 'continue to rest' at White House, thankful for 'prayers & support'

USATODAY.com Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
First lady Melania Trump tweeted that she is feeling good and will continue to "rest at home" in the White House.
News video: President Trump Tests Positive For COVID-19

President Trump Tests Positive For COVID-19 01:38

 Early on Friday morning it became known that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for coronavirus. KDKA's Lindsay Ward has local recation to the news.

McConnell avoids WH citing COVID-19 concerns [Video]

McConnell avoids WH citing COVID-19 concerns

[NFA] U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, one of President Donald Trump's most powerful allies in Washington, has avoided visiting the White House for more than two months because of its handling of the coronavirus, he told reporters on Thursday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Trump, Melania deal with COVID-19: How have past first ladies handled health crises?

 Past first ladies had to manage their husbands' health crises, too, but Edith Wilson would not be a good model to follow.
USATODAY.com

How's Melania? First lady 'feels well' and POTUS is feeling 'great!'

 Fans wonder how COVID-19-positive Melania Trump is feeling. She's not saying on Twitter but her chief of staff reports she continues to feel well.
USATODAY.com

Here is a list of other officials who have tested positive since President Donald Trump

 President Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Chris Christie are among a running list of people who tested positive for COVID-19.
 
USATODAY.com

McGahn says there was no "hesitancy" about nominating Barrett in 2018

 In his first television interview since leaving the White House in late 2018, McGahn also praised President Trump for his nominations to the lower courts.
CBS News

White House doctor says Donald Trump won't transmit coronavirus

 The White House doctor said President Donald Trump was no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus but did not say explicitly whether Trump had tested..
WorldNews
Twitter flags Trump claim of COVID-19 immunity [Video]

Twitter flags Trump claim of COVID-19 immunity

Twitter flagged a tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump that said: "A total and complete sign off from White House Doctors yesterday. That means I can't get it (immune), and can't give it. Very nice to know." This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Trump says he's "immune" to coronavirus

 President Trump is claiming to be "immune" against the coronavirus, saying he got a complete sign off from White House doctors. This follows a letter by White..
CBS News

White House pivots again on stimulus negotiations after bipartisan backlash

 Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See other free reports here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus..
WorldNews

Cookeville woman invited to White House for President Trump's speech [Video]

Cookeville woman invited to White House for President Trump's speech

A Cookeville woman was invited to The White House as President Donald Trump gave a speech days after he was discharged from a hospital for COVID-19.

Stimulus, Shtimulus: Kudlow Poo-Poos Fed Chair's Plea For Stimulus Package [Video]

Stimulus, Shtimulus: Kudlow Poo-Poos Fed Chair's Plea For Stimulus Package

Fed Chair Jay Powell warned on Tuesday that the US economy would suffer if another stimulus package isn't passed, which remains stalled in Congress. House Democrats passed a $2.2 trillion stimulus plan..

Trump Addresses Crowd From White House Balcony [Video]

Trump Addresses Crowd From White House Balcony

Five days after leaving the hospital, Trump spoke from the White House balcony, addressing conservative supporters gathered on the south lawn, Michael George reports (2:37). WCCO 4 News At 10 - October..

White House doctor says Donald Trump won't transmit coronavirus

 The White House doctor said President Donald Trump was no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus but did not say explicitly whether Trump had tested...
White House and ABC's Jon Karl brawl on Twitter over booking Fauci for 'This Week' appearance

 White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah got into a Twitter spat with ABC's Jon Karl on Sunday, after Karl accused the executive...
Upworthy

People in the GOP, White House, and Trump's campaign increasingly think they will lose the White House, and maybe the Senate too, reports say

 A series of missteps by Trump and consistently poor showings in the polls reportedly have Republicans fearing a wipeout in November.
Business Insider


