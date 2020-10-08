SRH vs KXIP Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab best XI - SRH vs KXIP LIVE at 7:30 PM
Thursday, 8 October 2020 () SRH vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction - Check My IPL Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's IPL match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 Team Player List, IPL 13 SRH vs KXIP Dream11 Team Player List, SRH Dream11 Team Player List, KXIP Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips and Sunrisers...
David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad and KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab lock horns today at Dubai International Cricket Stadium with an eye on a win. KXIP are currently languishing at the bottom of the table after losing four of their five games, while SRH are only slightly better at sixth following...
Chennai Super Kings Head Coach Stephen Fleming on October 04 rated his team's bowling against Kings XI Punjab. He said, "Not bad, we had good moments. We lacked little bit of penetration. We kept our..
Chennai Super Kings thumped Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets in the 18th match of Indian Premier League 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Kings XI Punjab's all rounder Mandeep Singh said that..