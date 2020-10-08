SRH vs KXIP Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab best XI - SRH vs KXIP LIVE at 7:30 PM

Video Credit: Oneindia - Published 7 hours ago #IPL2020 KXIP Vs SRH: Who will win the match, former cricketer CM Deepak predicts | Oneindia News 05:46 David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad and KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab lock horns today at Dubai International Cricket Stadium with an eye on a win. KXIP are currently languishing at the bottom of the table after losing four of their five games, while SRH are only slightly better at sixth following...