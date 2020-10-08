Trump suggests Gold Star families could have infected him

Titansffaan @Gini00739249 @lulujb520 @mkraju Pence got slaughtered. Never answered one question and virtually filibustered his… https://t.co/j9JZA5Zu1l 2 minutes ago K RT @pastpunditry: I just want the record to show that Mike Pence never answered the question about preexisting conditions. #Debates2020 4 minutes ago •Gillian•✿• RT @nezukofairy: AMERICAN VOTERS PLEASE DONT FORGET THAT WHEN PENCE WAS ASKED HOW THEY WOULD PROVIDE AFFORDABLE CARE TO AMERICAN CITIZENS,… 5 minutes ago Fernando Go RT @lisahaineslaw: @ProjectLincoln @Uncomplicated_2 Warrior! Sen Harris: Substantive and intelligent answers. Pence never answered a ques… 5 minutes ago Amendment63 RT @PreetBharara: Um Pence never answered the***question about presidential disability. And went over time NOT answering it. And moderat… 6 minutes ago Kathleen Waln RT @HKrassenstein: I just want the record to reflect that Mike Pence never answered the question about Trump’s healthcare plan. 13 minutes ago Game Changer People of Indiana, remember Pence never answered the question. Make his pay at the ballot box. Vote Biden-Harris. https://t.co/ZXWUuf9gjc 15 minutes ago Trailblazer1 RT @kathygriffin: Kamala Harris “Do you know, that of the 50 people who President Trump appointed to the court of appeals for lifetime appo… 18 minutes ago