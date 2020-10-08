|
Trump suggests Gold Star families could have infected him
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
President Trump suggested during an interview Thursday that he could have caught the coronavirus from Gold Star families who recently visited the White House. "I figured there would be a chance that I would catch it. Sometimes I’d be with Gold Star families. I met with Gold Star families. I didn’t want to cancel that. But they all came in and they all talked about their son and daughter and father," Trump said in an interview with Maria BartiromoMaria Sara BartiromoTom Cotton: 'No doubt' coronavirus won't stop confirmation of SCOTUS nominee Biden's team says he views election against Trump as 'Park Avenue vs. Scranton' Ex-NFL player...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
10/8/20: Red and BlueTrump says he won't participate in next debate; New poll shows Arizona Senate race heating up
CBS News
AP Top Stories Oct. 8 PHere are the top stories for Thursday, Oct. 8th: President Trump makes appeal to senior voters in new video; 13 charged in plots against Michigan governor;..
USATODAY.com
White House, a coronavirus hot spot, is cold on contact tracingThe Trump administration’s resistance to contact tracing since the...
WorldNews
Trump’s doctor says he’s completed his Covid-19 treatments and can return to ‘public engagements’ on Saturday.
NYTimes.com
US election: Donald Trump will lose in a landslide, according to almost all US pollsHe may have won a personal battle against the coronavirus, but Donald Trump is tipped to take an absolute hammering in the US presidential election on November..
New Zealand Herald
White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States
McConnell avoids WH citing COVID-19 concerns
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:11Published
Biden leads in Arizona as 2020 campaigns battle for swing stateWith President Trump in the White House and ailing, the other three candidates at the top of the ticket campaigned in Arizona, now considered a toss-up in our..
CBS News
Second presidential debate in doubt after Trump objects to virtual formatThe second debate between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is in doubt after the nonpartisan commission running the debates moved the October..
CBS News
Trump Suggests Gold Star Families May Be to Blame for His InfectionThe president, who is counting on support from military members and their families, suggested for the second time in a week that they might have spread the..
NYTimes.com
Pelosi knocks down talk of 'skinny' stimulus bills
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:30Published
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Biden, Harris to AZ: Vote like life depends on itDemocrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris urged voters in the battleground state of Arizona Thursday to vote "like your life depends on it." It's their first..
USATODAY.com
Trump rejects virtual debate with Biden
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:25Published
More than 1 million people could lose their vote on Nov. 3. That's the best-case scenarioRejected ballots in the 2020 election battle between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden could become the post-election focus.
USATODAY.com
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
SCOTUS rejects request to reinstate medication abortion restrictionThe unsigned order is the high court's first decision following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a fierce supporter of abortion rights.
CBS News
Supreme Court Won’t Immediately Revive Abortion-Pill RestrictionA federal judge, citing the pandemic, had suspended a federal requirement that women seeking medication abortions pick up a pill in person.
NYTimes.com
Supreme Court, amid pandemic, temporarily lets women get abortion pills without doctor visitsThe pandemic has fueled a spate of lawsuits challenging federal and state policies, but the Supreme Court has generally proven to be a roadblock.
USATODAY.com
Scranton, Pennsylvania City in Pennsylvania, United States
'It's in his roots' - Biden's childhood home
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:23Published
'It's in his roots'
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:23Published
'He's from here': Biden and the battle for Scranton
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:31Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this