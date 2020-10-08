Trump suggests Gold Star families could have infected him

Global  
 

Trump suggests Gold Star families could have infected himPresident Trump suggested during an interview Thursday that he could have caught the coronavirus from Gold Star families who recently visited the White House. "I figured there would be a chance that I would catch it. Sometimes I’d be with Gold Star families. I met with Gold Star families. I didn’t want to cancel that. But they all came in and they all talked about their son and daughter and father," Trump said in an interview with Maria BartiromoMaria Sara BartiromoTom Cotton: 'No doubt' coronavirus won't stop confirmation of SCOTUS nominee Biden's team says he views election against Trump as 'Park Avenue vs. Scranton' Ex-NFL player...
Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

10/8/20: Red and Blue

 Trump says he won't participate in next debate; New poll shows Arizona Senate race heating up
CBS News

AP Top Stories Oct. 8 P

 Here are the top stories for Thursday, Oct. 8th: President Trump makes appeal to senior voters in new video; 13 charged in plots against Michigan governor;..
USATODAY.com

White House, a coronavirus hot spot, is cold on contact tracing

 The Trump administration’s resistance to contact tracing since the...
WorldNews

US election: Donald Trump will lose in a landslide, according to almost all US polls

 He may have won a personal battle against the coronavirus, but Donald Trump is tipped to take an absolute hammering in the US presidential election on November..
New Zealand Herald

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

McConnell avoids WH citing COVID-19 concerns [Video]

McConnell avoids WH citing COVID-19 concerns

[NFA] U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, one of President Donald Trump's most powerful allies in Washington, has avoided visiting the White House for more than two months because of its handling of the coronavirus, he told reporters on Thursday. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:11Published

Biden leads in Arizona as 2020 campaigns battle for swing state

 With President Trump in the White House and ailing, the other three candidates at the top of the ticket campaigned in Arizona, now considered a toss-up in our..
CBS News

Second presidential debate in doubt after Trump objects to virtual format

 The second debate between President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden is in doubt after the nonpartisan commission running the debates moved the October..
CBS News

Trump Suggests Gold Star Families May Be to Blame for His Infection

 The president, who is counting on support from military members and their families, suggested for the second time in a week that they might have spread the..
NYTimes.com
Pelosi knocks down talk of 'skinny' stimulus bills [Video]

Pelosi knocks down talk of 'skinny' stimulus bills

[NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said legislation to help airline companies survive the fallout could only move through Congress with guarantees that lawmakers will work on a more comprehensive aid bill to help the unemployed, small businesses and revenue-depleted state and local governments. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:30Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden, Harris to AZ: Vote like life depends on it

 Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris urged voters in the battleground state of Arizona Thursday to vote "like your life depends on it." It's their first..
USATODAY.com
Trump rejects virtual debate with Biden [Video]

Trump rejects virtual debate with Biden

[NFA] President Donald Trump added more turbulence on Thursday to the U.S. presidential race by refusing to participate in an Oct. 15 debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden after it was changed to a virtual event to guard against the spread of COVID-19. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:25Published

More than 1 million people could lose their vote on Nov. 3. That's the best-case scenario

 Rejected ballots in the 2020 election battle between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden could become the post-election focus.
USATODAY.com

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

SCOTUS rejects request to reinstate medication abortion restriction

 The unsigned order is the high court's first decision following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a fierce supporter of abortion rights.
CBS News

Supreme Court Won’t Immediately Revive Abortion-Pill Restriction

 A federal judge, citing the pandemic, had suspended a federal requirement that women seeking medication abortions pick up a pill in person.
NYTimes.com

Supreme Court, amid pandemic, temporarily lets women get abortion pills without doctor visits

 The pandemic has fueled a spate of lawsuits challenging federal and state policies, but the Supreme Court has generally proven to be a roadblock.
USATODAY.com

Scranton, Pennsylvania Scranton, Pennsylvania City in Pennsylvania, United States

'It's in his roots' - Biden's childhood home [Video]

'It's in his roots' - Biden's childhood home

The current owners of Joe Biden's childhood home, the Kearns, say the former VP has never left Scranton behind as he seeks the White House. (Produced by Dan Fastenberg)

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:23Published
'It's in his roots' [Video]

'It's in his roots'

The current owners of Joe Biden's childhood home, the Kearns, say the former VP has never left Scranton behind as he seeks the White House. (Produced by Dan Fastenberg)

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:23Published
'He's from here': Biden and the battle for Scranton [Video]

'He's from here': Biden and the battle for Scranton

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania has become one of the central battlegrounds in the race to the White House, as the former Vice President casts the race as "Scranton versus Park Avenue." This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:31Published

