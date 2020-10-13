Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SRH vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings best XI - SRH vs CSK LIVE at 7:30 PM

DNA Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
SRH vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction - Check My IPL Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's IPL match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Player List, IPL 13 SRH vs CSK Dream11 Team Player List, SRH Dream11 Team Player List, CSK Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips and Sunrisers...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: IPL 2020: 'Got confused of long boundaries, pace of the wicket': CSK Coach Stephen Fleming

IPL 2020: 'Got confused of long boundaries, pace of the wicket': CSK Coach Stephen Fleming 01:57

 Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming on October 11 said that team got confused of the long boundaries including pace of the wicket. "Today we got confused of the long boundaries and the pace of the wicket and try to find out the right technique," said Fleming when asked that what went wrong...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020: RR all-rounder Tewatia talks about his batting strategy [Video]

IPL 2020: RR all-rounder Tewatia talks about his batting strategy

Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 wickets on October 11 in the 26th match of IPL in UAE. RR's all-rounder Rahul Tewatia on October 11 revealed his game strategy against SRH. Tewatia said..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:54Published
IPL 2020: Will work on negative aspects to bounce back, says SRH head coach [Video]

IPL 2020: Will work on negative aspects to bounce back, says SRH head coach

Rajasthan Royals (RR) defeated Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets in the 26th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) at Dubai International Stadium on October 11. While speaking in post-match PC,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:32Published
Chris Morris expresses happiness over his performance against CSK [Video]

Chris Morris expresses happiness over his performance against CSK

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Chris Morris on October 11 expressed happiness over his stunning performance against Chennai Super Kings. "Big butterflies, fought like my test debut again...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for SRH vs CSK IPL 2020

 SRH vs CSK Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team Player List, SRH...
DNA

SRH vs KXIP Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab best XI - SRH vs KXIP LIVE at 7:30 PM

 SRH vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction - Check My IPL Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's IPL match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 Team...
DNA

KXIP vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings best XI - KXIP vs CSK LIVE at 7:30 PM

 KXIP vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction - Check My IPL Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's IPL match, Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings Dream11 Team...
DNA


Tweets about this