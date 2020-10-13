SRH vs CSK Dream11 Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings best XI - SRH vs CSK LIVE at 7:30 PM

Video Credit: ANI - Published 2 days ago IPL 2020: 'Got confused of long boundaries, pace of the wicket': CSK Coach Stephen Fleming 01:57 Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming on October 11 said that team got confused of the long boundaries including pace of the wicket. "Today we got confused of the long boundaries and the pace of the wicket and try to find out the right technique," said Fleming when asked that what went wrong...