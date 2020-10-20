Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rohit Sharma in doubt for Mumbai Indians' clash vs CSK in IPL 2020? Skipper misses post-match presentation vs KXIP

DNA Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Rohit Sharma, the skipper of the Mumbai Indians side, did not come for the post-match presentation and Kieron Pollard was the stand-in captain. Fans have expressed their concern after Mumbai Indians suffered an epic loss in a double super over against Kings XI Punjab that ga ve a lifeline to KL Rahul's team. Mumbai Indians are...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: KXIP's Chris Jordan hailed Md Shami's bowling in first Super Over against MI

KXIP's Chris Jordan hailed Md Shami's bowling in first Super Over against MI 02:49

 Kings XI Punjab's Chris Jordan hailed Mohammad Shami's bowling in the first Super Over against Mumbai Indians. Shami defended 6 runs, restricting MI batsmen to score 5 runs. Jordan said, "The way Shami bowled that over to defend 5 or 6 runs was tremendous. I genuinely felt a sense of belief amongst...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

It's been controlled shots not reckless cricket,' says Jordan over team's batting [Video]

It's been controlled shots not reckless cricket,' says Jordan over team's batting

Kings XI Punjab registered a thriller win over Mumbai Indians as their Indian Premier League clash witnessed two Super Overs on October 18. In the second Super Over, Mumbai Indians batted first and..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:18Published
'We played good cricket,' Pollard over defeat against MI in double Super Over match [Video]

'We played good cricket,' Pollard over defeat against MI in double Super Over match

The Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab knock became the first T20 match in the IPL history to be decided after two Super Overs. KXIP chased down 12 runs in the second Super Over after the first Super..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Kieron Pollard appreciates Bumrah's bowling, calls him world class cricketer [Video]

Kieron Pollard appreciates Bumrah's bowling, calls him world class cricketer

Mumbai Indians' Kieron Pollard after the defeat against Kings XI Punjab said that the team will look back and analyse the game. Pollard appreciated Jasprit Bumrah's bowling in the Super Over. He said,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:47Published

Tweets about this

Fast_ThanLight

HYPERNOVA RACING (F1 IN SCHOOLS) RT @dna: #RohitSharma in doubt for #MumbaiIndians' clash vs #CSK in #IPL2020? Skipper misses post-match presentation vs #KXIP #IPLinUAE #I… 20 minutes ago

dna

DNA #RohitSharma in doubt for #MumbaiIndians' clash vs #CSK in #IPL2020? Skipper misses post-match presentation vs… https://t.co/y8ZFAwY9Eu 25 minutes ago

IndiaTodayFLASH

IndiaTodayFLASH RT @ITGDsports: Virender Sehwag has some unique declaration to make about Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma | #IPL2020 #MI #MIvKKR http… 3 days ago

ITGDsports

India Today Sports Virender Sehwag has some unique declaration to make about Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma | #IPL2020 #MI… https://t.co/uVy9X1toXQ 3 days ago