KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals best XI - KKR vs DC LIVE at 3:30 PM

Will bounce back by maintaining belief: KKR's Coach after massive defeat against RCB



Kolkata Knight Riders faced a humiliating defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets in Abu Dhabi on October 21. KKR's Coach Brendon McCullum expressed disappointment, but on a positive.. Credit: ANI Duration: 00:59 Published 2 days ago

IPL 2020: RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli's men take on Eoin Morgan's KKR with an aim to win | Oneindia News



Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will square off against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday (October 21).Both the teams have played nine matches each in this season... Credit: Oneindia Duration: 04:21 Published 3 days ago