Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for KKR vs KXIP IPL 2020

IPL 2020: KKR VS DC: Eoin Morgan & Co. look to keep play-offs hope alive | Oneindia news



Description: Kolkata Knight Riders take on Delhi Capitals in their next game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. KKR skipper Eoin Morgan would be hoping for a better performance after getting.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:29 Published 1 day ago

Will bounce back by maintaining belief: KKR's Coach after massive defeat against RCB



Kolkata Knight Riders faced a humiliating defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets in Abu Dhabi on October 21. KKR's Coach Brendon McCullum expressed disappointment, but on a positive.. Credit: ANI Duration: 00:59 Published 4 days ago