Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The week in polls: Trump gains in 9 of 12 swing states, but Biden still leads in 10 of them

USATODAY.com Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
With just eight days to go to Election Day, both national polls and swing state surveys make it clear the race between Trump and Biden is tightening.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Biden, Trump Target Swing States

Biden, Trump Target Swing States 01:50

 Former President Barack Obama has also taken to the campaign trail on Biden's behalf, Michael George reports (1:50). WCCO 4 News At 6 - October 24, 2020

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

DeAndre Hopkins Accused Of Flipping Off Trump Caravan In Arizona

 NFL superstar DeAndre Hopkins is accused of swerving in and out of a Trump caravan in his Ferrari before his game in Arizona on Sunday ... all while shooting..
TMZ.com
US election polls: Trump trails Biden by eight points [Video]

US election polls: Trump trails Biden by eight points

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published
Watch: Donald Trump's top ministers in India for 2+2 talks amid China tension [Video]

Watch: Donald Trump's top ministers in India for 2+2 talks amid China tension

As tension between India and China persists along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, top members of the Donald Trump administration arrived in India for the high-level 2+2 dialogue. US Secretaries of State and Defence, Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper, reached Delhi on October 26, 2020. The 2+2 talks have been scheduled between Pompeo, Esper and their Indian counterparts Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh, on October 27. After his arrival, Esper was accorded Guard of Honour at South Block before he held a meeting with Singh. Chiefs of Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, as well as Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, were present at the meeting. Ahead of his trip, Pompeo had alluded to the China agenda on the table. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:41Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Race between President Trump and Joe Biden is tight in Georgia

 According to a new CBS Battleground Tracker poll, the race for the next president is neck and neck in Georgia, a state President Trump won by 5 points in 2016...
CBS News

President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden appear on "60 Minutes" ahead of election

 President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris all appeared..
CBS News

AP Top Stories October 26 A

 Here's the latest for Monday, October 26th: Senate set to confirm Barrett to Supreme Court; Pence campaigns despite COVID-19 affecting top staffers; Trump and..
USATODAY.com

Election Day (United States) Election Day (United States) Day for the general elections of public officials in the US

Battleground Tracker: Tight race in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina

 CBS News Elections and Surveys Director Anthony Salvanto breaks down the latest polling with less than two weeks until Election Day.
CBS News

The 2020 presidential election reaches the homestretch

 With just over a week to go until Election Day on November 3, "60 Minutes" correspondent John Dickerson joins "CBS Sunday Morning" with thoughts on what to..
CBS News

The 2020 presidential election reaches the home-stretch

 With just over a week to go until Election Day on November 3, "60 Minutes" correspondent John Dickerson joins "CBS Sunday Morning" with thoughts on what to..
CBS News

Voter fraud, suppression and partisanship: A look at the 1876 election

 With nine days left until Election Day, many Americans hope the race finishes smoothly — unlike the disputed election of 1876. As the United States celebrated..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Calls Sacha Baron Cohen ‘A Creep’ [Video]

President Trump Calls Sacha Baron Cohen ‘A Creep’

President Trump Calls Sacha Baron Cohen ‘A Creep’

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:31Published
US elections: How the race between Trump and Biden has divided America more than ever [Video]

US elections: How the race between Trump and Biden has divided America more than ever

Any presidential election in the United States America is bound to divide Americans, but it seems like the country is more divided than ever. And getting there has taken years. But how did it happen?..

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:30Published
Music icon Cher sings at Joe Biden campaign event in Phoenix [Video]

Music icon Cher sings at Joe Biden campaign event in Phoenix

Music icon Cher hit the stage Sunday evening in the Valley to show her support for Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden, who’s currently running a tight race against President Donald Trump in..

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:45Published

Related news from verified sources

58.6 Million Americans Have Already Voted In the 2020 Election

58.6 Million Americans Have Already Voted In the 2020 Election Watch VideoMore people have already voted in this year's presidential election than the early and absentee total in the 2016 election. And Election Day is still...
Newsy Also reported by •SeattlePI.comMediaiteThe Age

Asian shares little changed on uncertainty over US election

 TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were little changed in muted trading Monday amid widespread uncertainty over what the U.S. presidential election will portend for...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comThe Age

News24.com | Early US voting surpasses 2016 pre-election numbers, 9 days before election

 Early voting in the 2020 US election has surpassed all the pre-election ballots from four years earlier, an independent vote monitor has said, with nine days...
News24


Tweets about this