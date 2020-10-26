Global  
 

Tropical Storm Zeta to hit Yucatan before making U.S. landfall midweek along northern Gulf Coast

Washington Post Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Whether it comes ashore as a tropical storm or hurricane, Zeta will be the 11th-named storm to strike the U.S. in 2020.
 Authorities in the Philippines have evacuated around 1,800 residents as tropical storm Molave was due to make landfall today (October 25th).

