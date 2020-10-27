Global  
 

IPL 2020: David Warner blasts 25-ball fifty on birthday to boost Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals

DNA Tuesday, 27 October 2020
David Warner put on an exhibition of hitting as he notched up his fifty off just 25 balls to celebrate his birthday in grand style. Sunrisers Hyderabad got off to a blazing start in the IPL 2020 clash against Delhi Capitals in Dubai as they needed a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. David Warner's team had previously...
