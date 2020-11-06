Rapper King Von dies after shooting outside an Atlanta nightclub
Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
Rapper King Von died Friday following a shooting outside an Atlanta nightclub, according to police. He was 26 years old.
Rapper King Von died Friday following a shooting outside an Atlanta nightclub, according to police. He was 26 years old.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
King Von
Rapper King Von Shot and Killed in AtlantaRapper King Von is dead after a violent confrontation outside an Atlanta nightclub that ended in gunfire ... TMZ has learned. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ..
TMZ.com
Atlanta Capital of Georgia, United States
ATL Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Elated Georgia Flipped for BidenAtlanta's mayor's on cloud nine over her state being on the verge of flipping to blue ... and she says the spirit of some fine Georgians shone through to make it..
TMZ.com
Biden gains lead over Trump in GeorgiaJoe Biden opened up a narrow lead over President Trump in Georgia as the vote counting continues in that crucial state. CBS News 2020 campaign reporter LaCrai..
CBS News
Biden takes slim lead over President Trump in GeorgiaJoe Biden has taken a slim lead in Georgia overnight as the ballot counting continues. President Trump won Georgia by 5 percentage points in 2016. CBS News 2020..
CBS News