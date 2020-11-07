Global  
 

Rapper King Von among three shot dead outside nightclub

Sky News Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Rapper King Von among three shot dead outside nightclubChicago rapper King Von was among three people shot dead outside an Atlanta nightclub on Friday, according to investigators.
Video Credit: nypost - Published
News video: Rapper King Von, 26, shot and killed near Atlanta nightclub

Rapper King Von, 26, shot and killed near Atlanta nightclub 00:33

 Rapper King Von, 26, shot and killed near Atlanta nightclub

