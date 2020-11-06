Counties other than Fulton make big difference for Joe Biden in Georgia election results
All eyes were initially on metro Atlanta's Fulton and DeKalb counties. But results from Clayton and Chatham counties could prove pivotal for Biden.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Fulton County, Georgia County in Georgia, United States
Absentee ballot counting nearly done in Fulton Co.Election workers in the Atlanta's Fulton county were nearly done with scanning of the remaining ballots Thursday. The county's elections supervisor Rick Barron..
USATODAY.com
Fulton County, which includes most of Atlanta, is expected to finish counting its ballots overnight.
NYTimes.com
Georgia in the spotlight as vote count continuesIn Georgia, election officials in Fulton County, home to Atlanta and the largest trove of Democratic voters in the state, planned to keep counting roughly 36,000..
USATODAY.com
Offset Feeds Voters in Line at Atlanta Polling PlacesOffset's got an appetite to help people exercising their Constitutional right ... by hooking them up with free grub. The Migos rapper hit up 3 polling locations..
TMZ.com
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Lead in Pennsylvania Puts Biden Closer to Winning ThresholdJoe Biden also pulled ahead in Georgia, and maintained leads in Nevada and Arizona. President Trump and his team weighed legal options, but lawsuits this week..
NYTimes.com
Biden’s Team Steps Up Transition Plans, Mapping Out a White HouseWith Joe Biden leading in several important battleground states, his advisers and allies have moved rapidly to discuss hiring in critical roles, especially those..
NYTimes.com
11/6/20: Red and BlueJoe Biden's lead growing in Pennsylvania and Georgia; World reacts to U.S. Presidential election.
CBS News
US presidential election : Biden close to White House victory in narrow race
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 06:44Published
Pa. county begins next phase of ballot countingJoe Biden leads Donald Trump in a batch of about 5,300 military, overseas and damaged ballots tabulated by Allegheny County elections workers on Friday evening...
USATODAY.com
Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States
How U.S. Senate control may come down to Georgia
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:05Published
'We got to focus on the really important things': Georgia election official jokes about importance of Bulldogs footballGabriel Sterling joked that Georgia election officials needed some time to focus on the "important things in this state" ... like Bulldogs football.
USATODAY.com
Where the Election Fight Is Playing Out in the CourtsThe Trump campaign has intensified its efforts to stop vote counting and to question the validity of ballots, with nearly a dozen lawsuits in Nevada,..
NYTimes.com
Atlanta Capital of Georgia, United States
Rapper King Von shot and killed in Atlanta shootingKing Von, an emerging Chicago rapper, was among three people killed in a shooting in Atlanta early Friday, authorities said.
CBS News
Kids leave sweet gesture on Halloween for 3-year-old diagnosed with leukemiaA group of kids out trick-or-treating on Halloween left several pieces of candy for a 3-year-old girl in Atlanta after learning that she had been diagnosed with..
CBS News
'Stop the steal' -Trump supporters rally in Georgia
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:26Published
Related videos from verified sources