Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Counties other than Fulton make big difference for Joe Biden in Georgia election results

USATODAY.com Friday, 6 November 2020 ()
All eyes were initially on metro Atlanta's Fulton and DeKalb counties. But results from Clayton and Chatham counties could prove pivotal for Biden.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Veuer - Published
News video: How Biden and Trump Will Spend Election Day

How Biden and Trump Will Spend Election Day 01:11

 President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s contrasting ways of receiving election day results reflects how both candidates have approached campaigning in the midst of a pandemic. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Fulton County, Georgia Fulton County, Georgia County in Georgia, United States

Absentee ballot counting nearly done in Fulton Co.

 Election workers in the Atlanta's Fulton county were nearly done with scanning of the remaining ballots Thursday. The county's elections supervisor Rick Barron..
USATODAY.com

Georgia in the spotlight as vote count continues

 In Georgia, election officials in Fulton County, home to Atlanta and the largest trove of Democratic voters in the state, planned to keep counting roughly 36,000..
USATODAY.com

Offset Feeds Voters in Line at Atlanta Polling Places

 Offset's got an appetite to help people exercising their Constitutional right ... by hooking them up with free grub. The Migos rapper hit up 3 polling locations..
TMZ.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Lead in Pennsylvania Puts Biden Closer to Winning Threshold

 Joe Biden also pulled ahead in Georgia, and maintained leads in Nevada and Arizona. President Trump and his team weighed legal options, but lawsuits this week..
NYTimes.com

Biden’s Team Steps Up Transition Plans, Mapping Out a White House

 With Joe Biden leading in several important battleground states, his advisers and allies have moved rapidly to discuss hiring in critical roles, especially those..
NYTimes.com

11/6/20: Red and Blue

 Joe Biden's lead growing in Pennsylvania and Georgia; World reacts to U.S. Presidential election.
CBS News
US presidential election : Biden close to White House victory in narrow race [Video]

US presidential election : Biden close to White House victory in narrow race

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 06:44Published

Pa. county begins next phase of ballot counting

 Joe Biden leads Donald Trump in a batch of about 5,300 military, overseas and damaged ballots tabulated by Allegheny County elections workers on Friday evening...
USATODAY.com

Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States

How U.S. Senate control may come down to Georgia [Video]

How U.S. Senate control may come down to Georgia

[NFA] The control of the Senate hangs in the balance as two races in Georgia could head to a runoff, in a general election that has produced extremely close results. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:05Published

'We got to focus on the really important things': Georgia election official jokes about importance of Bulldogs football

 Gabriel Sterling joked that Georgia election officials needed some time to focus on the "important things in this state" ... like Bulldogs football.
USATODAY.com

Where the Election Fight Is Playing Out in the Courts

 The Trump campaign has intensified its efforts to stop vote counting and to question the validity of ballots, with nearly a dozen lawsuits in Nevada,..
NYTimes.com

Atlanta Atlanta Capital of Georgia, United States

Rapper King Von shot and killed in Atlanta shooting

 King Von, an emerging Chicago rapper, was among three people killed in a shooting in Atlanta early Friday, authorities said.
CBS News

Kids leave sweet gesture on Halloween for 3-year-old diagnosed with leukemia

 A group of kids out trick-or-treating on Halloween left several pieces of candy for a 3-year-old girl in Atlanta after learning that she had been diagnosed with..
CBS News
'Stop the steal' -Trump supporters rally in Georgia [Video]

'Stop the steal' -Trump supporters rally in Georgia

Around two dozen Trump supporters demonstrated outside of a ballot counting center in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday (November 6), protesting what they believe is "voter fraud," after Biden made clear gains over Trump in the state.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:26Published

Related videos from verified sources

Our Cartoon President 3x18 - Clip - Washington Melts Down on Election Night [Video]

Our Cartoon President 3x18 - Clip - Washington Melts Down on Election Night

Our Cartoon President 3x18 - Clip - Washington Melts Down on Election Night The entire Our Cartoon President cast watches the 2020 election results come in, and Cartoons Biden and Trump deliver their..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 06:19Published
Biden continues to increase leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada as counting continues Friday evening [Video]

Biden continues to increase leads in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada as counting continues Friday evening

Counting continued Friday in several states where the presidential race has not yet been called, including Pennsylvania, Georgia and Nevada, where Joe Biden’s lead over Trump continued to grow after..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 04:31Published
Presidential Race Between Trump & Biden Tightens As Votes Continue To Be Counted [Video]

Presidential Race Between Trump & Biden Tightens As Votes Continue To Be Counted

With voting ballots still being counted, CBS's Michael George shares the latest details on the possible election results between President Trump and Joe Biden.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:27Published