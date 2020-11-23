Australia will not be deputy sheriff in US-China tensions: Morrison
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
The PM says Australia's pursuit of its national interests on the world stage has been wrongly interpreted as siding with the US over China, declaring his government will not make a "binary choice" between the superpowers.
