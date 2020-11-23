Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australia will not be deputy sheriff in US-China tensions: Morrison

The Age Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
The PM says Australia's pursuit of its national interests on the world stage has been wrongly interpreted as siding with the US over China, declaring his government will not make a "binary choice" between the superpowers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Australian farmers brace for China ban, eye new markets

Australian farmers brace for China ban, eye new markets 02:33

 Relations between Australia and its biggest trade partner China have been deteriorating for months - with bans and tariffs threatening billions of dollars worth of exports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Australia: China trade disruptions 'deeply troubling' [Video]

Australia: China trade disruptions 'deeply troubling'

Australia said on Friday it was closely monitoring exports to China amid "deeply troubling" reports that Chinese buyers have been told not to purchase seven categories of Australian goods ranging from..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:40Published

Related news from verified sources

China leaks dossier of 14 disputes with Australia as tensions increase

China leaks dossier of 14 disputes with Australia as tensions increase In August, China's Deputy Head of Mission Wang Xining made an extraordinary speech at Canberra's National Press Club outlining how Australia had wronged his...
New Zealand Herald