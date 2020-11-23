With John Kerry Pick, Biden Selects a ‘Climate Envoy’ With Stature
Monday, 23 November 2020 () Mr. Biden said he would name Mr. Kerry to a cabinet-level climate post, giving him the job of persuading global leaders that the United States is prepared to resume a leadership role.
Former Secretary of State John Kerry will return to government. President Elect Joe Biden's transition team has announced that Kerry will tackle climate change. Kerry will serve on the National Security Council as the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate. Business Insider reports his position would...