Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

With John Kerry Pick, Biden Selects a ‘Climate Envoy’ With Stature

NYTimes.com Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Mr. Biden said he would name Mr. Kerry to a cabinet-level climate post, giving him the job of persuading global leaders that the United States is prepared to resume a leadership role.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Kerry Will Be Climate Czar, No Senate Confirmation Needed

Kerry Will Be Climate Czar, No Senate Confirmation Needed 00:31

 Former Secretary of State John Kerry will return to government. President Elect Joe Biden's transition team has announced that Kerry will tackle climate change. Kerry will serve on the National Security Council as the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate. Business Insider reports his position would...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

President-Elect Biden Names John Kerry As Climate Envoy On National Security Council [Video]

President-Elect Biden Names John Kerry As Climate Envoy On National Security Council

President-elect Joe Biden named former Massachusetts senator and Secretary of State John Kerry to a role on his National Security Council Monday.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:49Published
Former Secretary Of State John Kerry Addresses Concerns Joe Biden Would Be Influenced By Socialists [Video]

Former Secretary Of State John Kerry Addresses Concerns Joe Biden Would Be Influenced By Socialists

"It's a joke to believe that Joe Biden is going to be embracing socialism," he said.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:47Published
A History Of Debating Climate Change [Video]

A History Of Debating Climate Change

Climate change has been a topic of presidential (and vice presidential) debate for decades yet, it seems the same basic points are being litigated in 2020.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 04:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Joe Biden Announces John Kerry as New ‘Climate Czar,’ Will Sit on National Security Council

Joe Biden Announces John Kerry as New ‘Climate Czar,’ Will Sit on National Security Council Former Secretary of State John Kerry has been tapped to be the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate -- giving him a seat on the National Security Council.
Mediaite

Joe Biden names his foreign policy team

Joe Biden names his foreign policy team WASHINGTON - US President-elect Joe Biden named his top foreign policy staff on Monday. He announced, as expected, that Antony Blinken would serve as secretary...
WorldNews

Biden names climate statesman John Kerry as climate envoy

 John Kerry, one of the leading architects of the Paris climate agreement, is getting one more chance to lead the fight against climate change after...
SeattlePI.com