Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taylor Swift reveals beau Joe Alwyn is mysterious 'Folklore' contributor William Bowery

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
"William Bowery is Joe, as we know, and Joe plays piano beautifully," Taylor Swift says of her love, actor Joe Alwyn, who wrote on "Folklore."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Taylor Swift has confirmed Joe Alwyn wrote some of the songs on her album 'Folklore'

Taylor Swift has confirmed Joe Alwyn wrote some of the songs on her album 'Folklore' 01:47

 Taylor Swift has confirmed that 'William Bowery', who wrote two tracks on her album 'Folklore', is really her boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Alwyn Joe Alwyn English actor


Taylor Swift Taylor Swift American singer-songwriter

Taylor Swift releasing Folklore concert documentary [Video]

Taylor Swift releasing Folklore concert documentary

Taylor Swift's new concert documentary, Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, will be released on Disney+ this week.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Grammy snubs 2021: The Weeknd calls out his nomination shutout, demands 'industry transparency'

 Beyoncé and Taylor Swift lead the nominees for the 2021 Grammy Awards, but major stars including The Weeknd and Bob Dylan were totally shut out.
USATODAY.com
The Nominations Are In For The 2021 Grammy Awards [Video]

The Nominations Are In For The 2021 Grammy Awards

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards nominations were announced Tuesday. Beyoncé leads the pack of nominees with nine nods. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and Roddy Rich followed Beyonce with six nominations each. Post Malone, Jhene Aiko, and Jacob Collier are in the running for Album of the Year. According to CNN, "The Daily Show's" Trevor Noah will host the event in January. The Grammy Awards will air on Jan. 31, 2021, on CBS.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift Surprised Fans With 'Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions' Film | Billboard News [Video]

Taylor Swift Surprised Fans With 'Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions' Film | Billboard News

Taylor Swift surprised the world again on Tuesday morning when she announced the imminent drop of 'Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions' at midnight PST/ 3 a.m. ET.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:19Published
Taylor Swift Surprised Fans With 'Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions' Film | Billboard News [Video]

Taylor Swift Surprised Fans With 'Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions' Film | Billboard News

Taylor Swift Surprised Fans With 'Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions' Film | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:18Published
Taylor Swift releasing intimate concert film [Video]

Taylor Swift releasing intimate concert film

Taylor Swift is releasing an intimate concert film, titled 'folklore: the long pond studio sessions'.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:43Published