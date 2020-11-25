Taylor Swift reveals beau Joe Alwyn is mysterious 'Folklore' contributor William Bowery
"William Bowery is Joe, as we know, and Joe plays piano beautifully," Taylor Swift says of her love, actor Joe Alwyn, who wrote on "Folklore."
