Aston Villa v Newcastle postponed because of Covid outbreak at Magpies' training ground

BBC News Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Newcastle's game at Aston Villa on Friday is postponed following a significant increase in Covid-19 cases at the Magpies' training ground.
