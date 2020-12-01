Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Real Madrid's CL hopes damaged with 2-0 loss to Shakhtar

WorldNews Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Real Madrid's CL hopes damaged with 2-0 loss to ShakhtarKYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Shakhtar Donetsk beat Real Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday, leaving the 13-time European champion’s hopes of advancing hanging in the balance. Dentinho made the most of a defensive lapse early in the second half and fellow substitute Manor Solomon secured the result late on as the Ukrainian side completed the double over Madrid in the group. The...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Zidane laments Real's awful start, lack of consistency

Zidane laments Real's awful start, lack of consistency 05:12

 Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane cannot explain why his team played so poorly in their 2-1 loss at home to Alaves, just three days after beating Inter Milan so comprehensively in the Champions League.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Real Madrid CF Real Madrid CF Association football club in Madrid

'I am not going to resign, not at all' - Zidane defiant as Real's qualification hopes suffer blow

 Zinedine Zidane says he is "not going to resign" after defeat by Shakhtar Donetsk left Real Madrid's hopes of reaching the Champions League last 16 in the..
BBC News

Tete: Shakhtar Donetsk youngster who tore apart Real Madrid

 After helping Shakhtar Donetsk to a stunning Champions League win at Real Madrid in October, Brazilian 20-year-old Tete tells BBC Sport he is eyeing more of the..
BBC News

FC Shakhtar Donetsk FC Shakhtar Donetsk Association football club

Champions League: Real Madrid win 2-0 at 10-man Inter; Atalanta stun Liverpool

 Real Madrid produced its most complete performance yet in this season’s Champions League to beat 10-man Inter Milan 2-0 on Wednesday. Eden Hazard converted a..
WorldNews

Ukraine Ukraine Country in Eastern Europe

Soup-erpower? How Borscht is causing a spat between Russia and Ukraine [Video]

Soup-erpower? How Borscht is causing a spat between Russia and Ukraine

A Ukrainian chef is fighting to get Borscht recognised as part of his country's cultural heritage.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:19Published

Nato needs to adapt quickly to stay relevant for 2030, report urges

 BRUSSELS (NYTIMES) - A high-level look at Nato's next 10 years recommends significant changes to confront the new challenges of an aggressive Russia and a rising..
WorldNews

Ukrainian Government Launches Web Series on Crypto Education

 With crypto industry insiders searching for new ways to improve adoption, any form of help is undoubtedly welcome. In Ukraine, the local crypto industry is..
WorldNews

Ukraine confirms record daily high of 15,331 new coronavirus cases - health minister

 KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine registered a record 15,331 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, health minister Maksym Stepanov said on Thursday, up from a previous..
WorldNews

Kyiv Kyiv Capital of Ukraine

Topless protester wants Kyiv to ratify violence against women treaty [Video]

Topless protester wants Kyiv to ratify violence against women treaty

She called on Ukraine to ratify the Istanbul Convention - the treaty aimed at preventing violence against women.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

U.S. missile destroyer USS Donald Cook heads for Black Sea

 KIEV, Nov. 23 (Xinhua) -- An U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer has started a journey to the...
WorldNews
Spain to keep attacking pressure against Ukraine [Video]

Spain to keep attacking pressure against Ukraine

Spain prepare for their Nations League match against Ukraine in Kyiv.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 07:38Published

UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League European association football tournament

Pep Guardiola praises Manchester City’s performance in Porto stalemate [Video]

Pep Guardiola praises Manchester City’s performance in Porto stalemate

Mandatory credit: UEFA 2020 Post-match press conference with Manchester Citymanager Pep Guardiola following their 0-0 draw with Porto in the ChampionsLeague.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published

'One of biggest Champions League nights' - Klopp hails depleted Liverpool

 Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's victory over Ajax feels like "one of the biggest Champions League nights" since he took charge in 2015.
BBC News

'Most important, most difficult, most exceptional win' - Klopp hails depleted Liverpool

 Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's victory over Ajax feels like "one of the biggest Champions League nights" since he took charge in 2015.
BBC News

Champions League: Man City frustrated in Porto stalemate

 Porto: Porto qualified for the Champions League last 16 and Manchester City sealed first place in Group C after Agustin Marchesin’s superb display for the..
WorldNews

Atlético concedes late to draw 1-1 with Bayern Munich in CL

 MADRID (AP) — Atlético Madrid failed to take advantage of Bayern Munich’s weakened squad on Tuesday, conceding a late penalty in a 1-1 draw and squandering..
WorldNews

Dentinho Dentinho Brazilian footballer


Manor Solomon Manor Solomon


Madrid Madrid Capital of Spain

Residents of Cañada Real, one of Europe's poorest neighbourhoods, living without electricity [Video]

Residents of Cañada Real, one of Europe's poorest neighbourhoods, living without electricity

Cañada Real on the southern edge of Madrid is one of Europe's poorest neighbourhoods and its inhabitants have had no electricity since October 2.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:04Published

Related videos from verified sources

Spanish clubs pay tribute to Maradona ahead of La Liga fixtures [Video]

Spanish clubs pay tribute to Maradona ahead of La Liga fixtures

Diego Maradona honoured at Spanish top flight fixtures involving Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and former club Sevilla.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:09Published
No excuses for Madrid's big loss, says Zidane [Video]

No excuses for Madrid's big loss, says Zidane

Real Madrid boss says his side must do better despite injuries and health issues affecting the team

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:54Published
Zidane compares Real's Champions League clash with Inter to 'a final' [Video]

Zidane compares Real's Champions League clash with Inter to 'a final'

VIDEO SHOWS: REAL MADRID PLAYERS TRAINING, COMMENTS BY COACH ZINEDINE ZIDANE SENDING WITH COMPLETE SCRIPT SHOWS: MADRID, SPAIN (NOVEMBER 2, 2020) (REAL MADRID TV POOL - MUST NOT OBSCURE LOGO) 1. REAL

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:22Published