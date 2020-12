Charles “Chuck” Yeager, the Second World War fighter pilot ace and test pilot who became the first person to fly faster than sound in 1947, has died aged 97.

Chuck Yeager, first pilot to break sound barrier, dies at 97 Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Charles "Chuck" Yeager, the World War II fighter pilot ace and quintessential test pilot who showed he had the "right stuff" when in...

New Zealand Herald 6 hours ago Also reported by • Washington Post