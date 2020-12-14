Lionel Messi reaches two milestones as Barcelona wins tough match at Camp Nou
Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Lionel Messi dragged a nervous Barcelona to a 1-0 win at home to Levante in La Liga on Sunday to cool tensions after a chaotic week at the Catalan club. The goal also helped the striker achieve two milestones.
Lionel Messi dragged a nervous Barcelona to a 1-0 win at home to Levante in La Liga on Sunday to cool tensions after a chaotic week at the Catalan club. The goal also helped the striker achieve two milestones.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources