Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lionel Messi reaches two milestones as Barcelona wins tough match at Camp Nou

DNA Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
Lionel Messi dragged a nervous Barcelona to a 1-0 win at home to Levante in La Liga on Sunday to cool tensions after a chaotic week at the Catalan club. The goal also helped the striker achieve two milestones.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Is Messi vs. Ronaldo a Rivalry? [Video]

Is Messi vs. Ronaldo a Rivalry?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus defeated Lionel Messi in Barcelona 3-0 but after the match Ronaldo said he has never seen Messi as a true rival, despite the endless comparisons between the two

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 02:36Published
Ronaldo gets the better of old foe Messi, Juve outshines Barca [Video]

Ronaldo gets the better of old foe Messi, Juve outshines Barca

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus out class Lionel Messi and Barcelona at the Camp Nou to claim the top spot in Champions League Group G.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:21Published
'Juve have nothing to lose', Pirlo says ahead of Barca clash [Video]

'Juve have nothing to lose', Pirlo says ahead of Barca clash

Juventus get ready for Champions League group stage match against Barcelona.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:58Published