7 reported dead after strong earthquake hits central Croatia

CBC.ca Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
A strong earthquake hit central Croatia on Tuesday, destroying buildings and sending panicked people fleeing into rubble-covered streets in a town southeast of the capital. Authorities said at least seven people were killed and dozens were injured.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Central Croatia hit by 5.2 strength earthquake

Central Croatia hit by 5.2 strength earthquake 01:05

 A magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit central Croatia on Monday (December 28) with an epicentre some 50 kilometres southeast of the capital Zagreb, Croatian state television reported, citing data from the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

Debris scattered across street after magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes central Croatia, killing at least five [Video]

Debris scattered across street after magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes central Croatia, killing at least five

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit central Croatia on Tuesday (December 29), killing at least five people.

Strong earthquake hits Croatia, girl killed [Video]

Strong earthquake hits Croatia, girl killed

Buildings in central Croatia collapse as earthquake is felt throughout the country and in neighbouring Serbia, Bosnia.

Tremors felt in neighbouring countries as strong 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits central Croatia [Video]

Tremors felt in neighbouring countries as strong 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits central Croatia

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit central Croatia, 46 kilometres (17 miles) southeast of Zagreb on Tuesday (December 29).One dead, several injured and damaged buildings have been reported in the area.

1 reported dead after strong earthquake hits central Croatia

 A strong earthquake hit central Croatia on Tuesday, causing major damage to homes and other buildings in a town southeast of the capital. A girl was killed in...
Croatia rocked by magnitude 6.3 earthquake

 A strong earthquake hit central Croatia on Tuesday, causing major damage to homes and other buildings in a town southeast of the capital. A girl was killed in...
