Gerry and the Pacemakers lead singer Gerry Marsden dies, aged 78

Gerry Marsden, lead singer of the British band Gerry and the Pacemakers whose version of You'll Never Walk Alone became the thunderously sung anthem for Liverpool Football Club, has died at the age of 78, a friend announced on Sunday.Full Article
Gerry and the Pacemakers star Gerry Marsden dies aged 78 after short illness
The You’ll Never Walk Alone singer passed away after suffering an infection in his heart.
