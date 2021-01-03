Gerry and the Pacemakers lead singer Gerry Marsden dies, aged 78

Gerry and the Pacemakers lead singer Gerry Marsden dies, aged 78

The Age

Published

Gerry Marsden, lead singer of the British band Gerry and the Pacemakers whose version of You'll Never Walk Alone became the thunderously sung anthem for Liverpool Football Club, has died at the age of 78, a friend announced on Sunday.

Full Article