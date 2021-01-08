Joe Biden picks judge Merrick Garland as next US attorney general
Published
Merrick Garland had previously been nominated by Barack Obama to the Supreme Court, but his appointment was blocked by Senate Republicans.Full Article
Published
Merrick Garland had previously been nominated by Barack Obama to the Supreme Court, but his appointment was blocked by Senate Republicans.Full Article
President-elect Joe Biden announced his nominations for key Justice Department posts, including Merrick Garland as Attorney..
Judge Merrick Garland currently serves on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.