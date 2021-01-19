US Senate GOP leader McConnell: Trump 'provoked' January 6 violence

US Senate GOP leader McConnell: Trump 'provoked' January 6 violence

WorldNews

Published

US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has accused Republican President Donald Trump of provoking the January 6 chaos at the Capitol. “The last time the Senate convened, we had just reclaimed the Capitol from violent criminals who tried to stop Congress from doing our duty. The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and...

Full Article