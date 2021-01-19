US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has accused Republican President Donald Trump of provoking the January 6 chaos at the Capitol. “The last time the Senate convened, we had just reclaimed the Capitol from violent criminals who tried to stop Congress from doing our duty. The mob was fed lies. They were provoked by the president and...Full Article
US Senate GOP leader McConnell: Trump 'provoked' January 6 violence
WorldNews0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Senate Leader Mitch McConnell Says Donald Trump ‘Provoked’ Capitol Siege
Wibbitz Top Stories
Senate Leader Mitch McConnell Says
Donald Trump ‘Provoked’ Capitol Siege .
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell..
You might like
More coverage
12pm-2021-01-14
WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN
12pm-2021-01-14
010621 11 PM WEDS
WTVQ Lexington, KY
A Historic Rebuke – OpEd
Eurasia Review