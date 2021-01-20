US inauguration: World leaders welcome America's transfer of power

US inauguration: World leaders welcome America's transfer of power

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he looked forward to working closely with the new US administration."Europe has a friend in the White House," the European Union remarked.Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Wednesday, signaling the end of the Donald Trump presidency. Several world leaders said they were looking forward to Wednesday's transfer of power in the United States, where Democrat Joe Biden will be sworn in as president after four turbulent years under Donald Trump. European Union...

