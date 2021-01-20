Priti Patel says government should have closed borders last March to stop coronavirus

Britain's borders should have been closed in March 2020 to stop coronavirus, the Home Secretary has said. Priti Patel said she had advocated the measure at the time but suggested she had been overruled by others in government. She made the revelation in comments to an online meeting of Conservative party supporters on Tuesday evening. "On 'should have have closed our borders earlier', the answer is yes," she said, according to a recording of the event obtained by the Guido Fawkes website. "I was an advocate of closing them last March." Watch more Passengers with negative Covid tests turned away from UK-bound flight Travellers to the UK will need negative Covid test government confirms...