US President Biden halts support for Saudi strikes on Yemen
The White House says it will push for a peaceful end to the six-year conflict, which has left more than 100,000 people dead and sparked a humanitarian crisis.Full Article
US President Joe Biden said he would withdraw US support for the Saudi-led offensive in Yemen in his first major foreign policy..
The US is withdrawing operational support from Saudi Arabia's forces in Yemen, which President Joe Biden hopes will help bring an..