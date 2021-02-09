Hong Kong court denies bail to tycoon activist Jimmy Lai
A court has denied bail to pro-democracy newspaper publisher Jimmy Lai. Judges sided with prosecutors in the first test of legislation aimed at crushing dissent.Full Article
Hong Kong's top court denied bail on Tuesday to media tycoon and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai, the most high-profile person to be..
HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong court on Tuesday denied bail for government critic and newspaper publisher Jimmy Lai who is facing..