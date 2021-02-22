Papua New Guinea's 'father of the nation' Michael Somare is in palliative care
Michael Somare served as PNG’s prime minister four times. He held the post for 17 years in total, making him the country's longest-serving leader.Full Article
Mr Somare served as PNG’s prime minister four times. He held the post for 17 years in total, making him the country's..