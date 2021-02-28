US approves use of single-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine
Johnson & Johnson hope to supply more than 100 million doses of its one-shot injection to the US by the end of June.Full Article
The FDA has granted emergency use authorization for the new Johnson and Johnson COVID Vaccine.
FDA Grants Emergency Use Authorization For Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 Vaccine