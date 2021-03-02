City beats Wolves for 21st straight win, 15 clear in EPL

MANCHESTER, England — A 15-point lead, 21 victories in a row, a club record-tying 28 games unbeaten. The extraordinary numbers are stacking up for Manchester City as Pep Guardiola’s winning machine powers to the Premier League title and — whisper it — a potential quadruple. Guardiola particularly liked what he saw in the 4-1 win over Wolverhampton on Tuesday. Heading into the final 10 minutes at Etihad Stadium, City’s players were in the unusual position of being held, 1-1, but there was no panic. Instead, they just stepped up...