Covid: Bolsonaro tells Brazilians to ‘stop whining’ as deaths spike
Jair Bolsonaro criticises measures to curb Covid-19, a day after Brazil saw a record rise in deaths.Full Article
While the US outbreak is ebbing, Brazil is facing its worst phase of the epidemic yet, pushing its hospital system to the brink of..
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll, which surpassed 250,000 on Thursday, is the world’s second-highest for..