Zero coronavirus-related deaths were reported in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland over the latest 24-hour period, it has been revealed.Full Article
Zero daily COVID deaths reported in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Coronavirus in numbers: UK reports a further seven deaths
The UK has reported another seven coronavirus-related deaths and nearly 15 million people have had both vaccine doses, according to..
PA - Press Association STUDIO