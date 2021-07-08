Tokyo Olympics to be held without fans after new COVID-19 state of emergency declared
Fans will not be allowed to attend the Olympics when they start on July 23 following the declaration of a new state of emergency in Tokyo.
Spectators are to be banned from attending events in Tokyo as Japan has declared a state of emergency in the host city.
Watch VideoIOC President Thomas Bach arrived in Tokyo on Thursday just as a ban on spectators at the Tokyo Olympics is likely after..