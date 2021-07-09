Hot-shooting Suns beat Bucks at home again for 2-0 lead in NBA Finals

Devin Booker scored 31 points and Phoenix shot 20-of-40 from 3-point range to hold off Milwaukee for the 118-108 win and a 2-0 series lead.

