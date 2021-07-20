Ben & Jerry's to stop sales in Palestinian territories
Published
The announcement was one of the strongest and highest-profile rebukes by a well-known company of Israel’s policy of settling its citizens on war-won lands.Full Article
Published
The announcement was one of the strongest and highest-profile rebukes by a well-known company of Israel’s policy of settling its citizens on war-won lands.Full Article
Ben & Jerry's will stop selling its ice cream in the occupied Palestinian territories.
Ben & Jerry's plans to end ice cream sales in OPT after months of silence in the face of public backlash on its affiliation to the..