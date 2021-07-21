Medal hope Hill out of Tokyo Olympics after catching Covid
Published
British medal hope Amber Hill withdraws from the women's skeet competition at this summer's Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19.Full Article
Published
British medal hope Amber Hill withdraws from the women's skeet competition at this summer's Olympics after testing positive for Covid-19.Full Article
BBC Local News: Berkshire -- British medal hope Amber Hill withdraws from the women's skeet competition at this summer's Olympics..
British medal hope Amber Hill withdraws from the women's skeet competition at this summer's Olympics after testing positive for..