Naomi Osaka upset by Marketa Vondrousova in third-round Olympics women's tennis match
Naomi Osaka, the four-time Grand Slam winner, fell in straight sets during an Olympic third-round match vs. Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic.
The 2021 Australian Open champion and face of the Summer Games fell in straight sets
Osaka, who lit the Olympic cauldron as one of Japan’s biggest sports stars, was eliminated in the third round.