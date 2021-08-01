Tokyo Olympics: Charlotte Worthington wins BMX freestyle gold for Great Britain
Published
Great Britain's Charlotte Worthington wins a thrilling gold in the women's BMX park freestyle Olympic final.Full Article
Published
Great Britain's Charlotte Worthington wins a thrilling gold in the women's BMX park freestyle Olympic final.Full Article
Beth Shriever and Kye Whyte made BMX history for Great Britain as they delivered gold and silver, while Duncan Scott extended his..
The mother and brother of Great Britain swimmer Tom Dean tell of their reactions to him winning an Olympic gold medal in the..