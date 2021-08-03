Simone Biles wins bronze on balance beam in return to Olympics action
Simone Biles has won bronze in the women's balance beam final in her eagerly awaited return to action at the Tokyo Olympics.Full Article
24-year-old Simone Biles won a bronze medal in the women’s balance beam final competition, her second medal at the 2020 Tokyo..
Simone Biles competed for the first time since withdrawing from the team competition a week earlier, winning her seventh career..