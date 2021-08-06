Allyson Felix wins bronze in women's 400 meters, her 10th career Olympic medal in track and field

Allyson Felix wins bronze in women's 400 meters, her 10th career Olympic medal in track and field

USATODAY.com

Published

Allyson Felix won the bronze medal in the 400-meter dash to join Carl Lewis as the only Americans to win 10 medals at the Summer Olympics.

Full Article