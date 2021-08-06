Allyson Felix wins bronze in women's 400 meters, her 10th career Olympic medal in track and field
Published
Allyson Felix won the bronze medal in the 400-meter dash to join Carl Lewis as the only Americans to win 10 medals at the Summer Olympics.
Published
Allyson Felix won the bronze medal in the 400-meter dash to join Carl Lewis as the only Americans to win 10 medals at the Summer Olympics.
Every Olympic medal is special, but this will likely be one Allyson Felix never forgets. The 35-year-old athlete won the bronze in..
American Olympian Allyson Felix made history at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, finishing with a bronze medal in the women’s..