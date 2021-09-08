Virginia begins removal of Richmond's Robert E. Lee statue, its largest Confederate monument
Published
Crews will remove plaques from the 40-foot pedestal then lift the 12-ton bronze statue from its pedestal Wednesday morning in Richmond.
Published
Crews will remove plaques from the 40-foot pedestal then lift the 12-ton bronze statue from its pedestal Wednesday morning in Richmond.
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela greet others at the removal of the Robert E Lee statue on Monument Avenue.